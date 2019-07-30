Frontenac and Pittsburg now in a legal battle over portion of Atkinson Road

KANSAS – Two cities are now in a legal battle over a road that runs in both towns.

The City of Frontenac and the City of Pittsburg have been at odds over 2,100 square foot portion of Atkinson Road.

The City of Frontenac says the road is in their city limits, Pittsburg says they were just doing work that needed to be done. Frontenac’s filed a lawsuit against the city saying they’ve demanded Pittsburg tear up that portion of the road, but the city has refused to do so. The lawsuit says this issue has caused “great damage and prejudice” to the City of Frontenac. Pittsburg is working to get through the lawsuit in the most fiscally responsible way possible.

“When you run a city there’s times where you run into people and organizations that have a problem with things that you do. So we’re all aware of it and we’re moving forward through the process.” Daron Hall, Pittsburg City Manager

Hall added he hopes both towns can get through the legal action in a timely manner and move forward.

We reached out to the City of Frontenac but the city attorney has not responded.