ARMA, Kan. — From the office to the open fields, one Southeast Kansas family’s hard work is paying off.

Crawford County Farm Bureau has recognized the Cleland family as their Farm Family of the Year.

Husband and wife Jeff and Heather are first generation farmers who run Cleland Cattle Company in Arma.

Their journey began 12 years ago when both of them left their previous jobs to buy a cow herd.

Since then, the herd has grown into a cattle ranch, near where they both grew up.

Jeff Cleland, Cleland Cattle Company Owner, says, “To start off in a business like this, to grow and be able to make a living doing what we love, especially as a first generation, there’s still struggles and trials, but it’s been a great challenge and we’ve been doing it long enough now that we’re really proud of what we’ve done.”

Heather Cleland, Cleland Cattle Company Owner, says, “I shared the post on Facebook, I’ve had 300 people reach out ‘Hey congratulations,’ a lot of community support.”

The Cleland family are one of 105 families across Kansas to win the Farm Family of the Year award in 2021.