Friends of Mintahama raise money to buy back their Girl Scout camp

Webb City, Mo. — Four States residents are taking to the kitchen, cheffing it up for a cause.

Saturday, the Friends of Mintahama were at the Webb City Farmer’s Market cooking for a cause.

They sold breakfast to raise money to buy back Camp Mintahama.

It was a Joplin Girl Scout camp, in operation from 1946 until 2018, when the property was sold.

Now, women of all generations are raising money to reclaim Mintahama and preserve its legacy.

Vicki Cassady, Friends of Mintahama, says, “Lots of us spent lots of years there. But we are trying to purchase Mintahama to make it for everyone to use. Not just girl scouts, but everybody, families, anybody that wanted to camp out.”

Tricia Gould, Friends of Mintahama, says, “That’s one of the best parts, to share the camp with everyone in the community. We see a lot of people who are return donors and we love that. We have girls and women who have been campers out there, and now we wanna encompass the whole community.”

The breakfast was $6 and included scrambled eggs, sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, potato casserole, and a choice of coffee or juice.

To find out more and how you can help, we’ve provided a link here.