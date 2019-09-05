Live Now
Friday night JHS vs. Webb City football game rescheduled

JOPLIN, Mo.— Joplin and Webb City school administrations decide to reschedule an upcoming football game after the death of a Joplin High School football player.

A statement from Joplin High School states:

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts the Eagle Nation mourns the recent loss of Kadin Roberts-Day. In light of the situation, Joplin and Webb City Administration teams met this morning and have determined that the originally scheduled football game for tomorrow evening, September 6th, will be held Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Cardinal Stadium in Webb City. “

