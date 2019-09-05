Fresenius Medical Care to close its doors

Another medical facility is set to close its doors soon in Southeast Kansas.

Fresenius Kidney Care in Fort Scott recently announced they will be closing on Septmber 30th.

The health care provider says this move comes as a way to encourage patients to seek dialysis treatment in their own homes.

Before they close, the facility says they will help connect patients to other dialysis centers and help with sending over medical records.

In a quote, Fresenius Kidney Care Regional Vice President, Scott Ochs, says,

“This move toward home therapy reflects a national trend, aligning with the administration’s recent executive order to increase access to home dialysis, which so often is the best treatment for patients, empowering them to participate in their own care in the comfort of their homes.”