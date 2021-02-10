Freezing temperature’s impact on cars

JOPLIN, Mo. — With freezing temperatures throughout the week, it’s important to keep an eye on your engine levels and know when is the right time to drive.

Downtown Lube Owner Mark Etter says when in freezing temperatures you shouldn’t immediately start driving after starting up your car.

He says you’ll want to keep an eye on your cold hot symbol and make sure the car temperature is going up. If you have a hydrometer, Etter adds it’s wise to test your antifreeze levels.

Mark Etter – Downtown Lube Owner, said, “When a car leaves our shop, we like to see it somewhere in the neighborhood of around 40 degrees below zero, or boiling at 225 degrees Fahrenheit.”

The best time to check these levels is when you get home.