Freeze Warning in effect for the entire Four State region tonight

(KSNF/KODE) — It’s already time to remember the 4 “P’s” when it comes to dropping temperatures: Plants, Pipes, Pets and People.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for every county in the KSN Local News and KODE Action 12 News viewing area from late tonight (9-10pm) to tomorrow morning (8am).

Forecast Overnight Lows 10/11-10/12

Lows are forecast to dip into the low 30’s for at least 3 areas, prompting the warning.

Plants: Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Bring potted plants inside or cover exposed plants.

Pipes: Unprotected outdoor plumbing could get damaged. Wrap exposed faucets and pipes.

Pets: Bring pets inside, move other animals to sheltered areas.

People: Keep warm, dress in layers, or simply stay inside until temperatures rise later in the day.

