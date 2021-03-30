FREEZE WARNING and Watch in effect for Thursday morning

(KSNF/KODE) — Winter is not quite done with the Four State region just yet.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the counties in PURPLE from 1:00am – 9:00am Thursday.

A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for the counties in LIGHT BLUE from late Wednesday night to early Thursday morning.

Temperatures as low as the upper 20’s are expected in the forecast area.

These low temperatures, as well as frost, will damage sensitive early-Spring plants.

The National Weather Service encourages you to take steps now to protect any blooming outside plants.