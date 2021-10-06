Freeman workers dress in pink for breast cancer awareness month

JOPLIN, Mo. — Highlighting “Breast Cancer Awareness” took on a unique look, today, at Freeman Health System.

Countless workers were dressed in the color of the month — as President and CEO, Paula Baker, made the rounds in the health system’s annual “Go Pink Day” tour. She spent time posing for pictures with employees — and talking about the importance of testing and treating the disease.

“It’s very important to make this tour today because breast cancer affects so many women. We know that every two minutes that a woman will receive a diagnosis of breast cancer. And we know that one in every eight women will experience breast cancer at some point in their lives,” said Freeman President Paula Baker.

Baker made stops at five different freeman facilities in honor of “Go Pink Day”.