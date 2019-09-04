Freeman welcomes new Emergency/Trauma Services Director

Joplin, Mo. – Freeman Health System announces Hilary Riley, RN, as the new Freeman Emergency/Trauma Services Director.

Riley is a familiar face, having worked at Freeman as Assistant Director of Emergency/Trauma Services and an emergency room registered nurse (RN). She also served as a flight nurse and Clinical Base Supervisor for MedFlight, a paramedic and emergency medical technician.

“We want to ensure our patients receive the best care possible when they come to Freeman Emergency Department,” said Riley. “I’m looking forward to this leadership opportunity and continuing to work with a great staff.”

In her role at Freeman, Riley will be responsible for promoting quality care and professional nursing practice, identifying excellence in the delivery of nursing services to patients and implementing best practices in Freeman Emergency Department.

Riley earned her Associate of Science in nursing from Southwest Baptist University in Springfield, Mo. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kan.