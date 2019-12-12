Freeman Urgent Care implements measures to make visits painless

JOPLIN, Mo. — Your next trip To Freeman Urgent Care could go a little quicker thanks to a new option called save my spot.

The new program allows patients to register ahead of time online and even choose a time for the visit.

While it’s not exactly an appointment, save my spot will cut down on waiting room time.

Local mom Talisa Wingo says she’ll be using the app on her next urgent care trip.

“When my sister said I needed to take her to the doctor, it would have been nice to schedule and then go get her, and then be here. We could have gotten done quicker.”

Kayla Martinez, Urgent Care Director, said, “It frustrates us also that we can’t get to everybody all at once. So being able to space those visits out a little bit helps us out also.”

You can register through save my spot online at the Freeman website or through an app on your phone.