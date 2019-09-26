Freeman unveils Route 66-themed play area inside North Park Mall

The playground inside Joplin’s North Park Mall is back open for business.

It had been closed for several months for remodeling, and now has a brand new look.

Freeman Health System’s President and CEO says its new theme should tie in well with the Four State Area.

“It has a Route 66 theme,” Baker explained. “There’s all kinds of fun things for the kids to play on, there’s a slide, there’s a car, and all of it’s a Freeman setting. So, we’re happy to celebrate Route 66, which goes through the middle of Joplin.”

The playground area is near the women’s Macy’s store in the mall. Dr. Freddie Fox, the goodwill ambassador for Freeman, was also on-hand for the opening.