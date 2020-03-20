Freeman to provide daily updates on virus

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is making sure Joplin residents are up to date with coronavirus information locally.

It’s called Freeman Daily.

And just as the title suggests, the health system will host daily meetings every weekday during this crisis.

They’ll highlight efforts the hospital is making as well as the latest in the amount of tests done.

Health system leaders say they’re preparing by making extra room in the facility.

They also say they’re working on setting up a call center with Mercy Hospital Joplin as well as the Health Department.

Paula Baker, CEO, Freeman Health System, said, “Freeman Health System has not yet had any confirmed cases, only nine individuals screened through freeman have met the criteria for needing the covid-19 case, of those three have come back negative and the others are still being tested.”

Freeman Health System leaders know there are a lot of residents nervous and stressed about the virus.

That’s why they’re hosting these daily updates to make sure everyone knows as much as they can about the virus were they live.