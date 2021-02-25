Freeman to host 5k and walk for Autism awareness

JOPLIN, Mo. — Runners and walkers will soon unite to raise money for the Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism in Joplin.

This year – the 14th annual Freeman Family 5K and Walk for Autism Awareness will take place on Saturday April, 24th at the Leffen Center.

Freeman Health System officials, Thursday, also announced that the two event are joining forces to raise funds to support program development and scholarship assistance at the center. And there will be more to do on that day than simply running or walking and crossing a finish line.

Vicky Mieseler – Chief Administrative Officer, Ozark Center, said, “This event will also have food trucks, an opportunity to purchase some fun autism awareness items and free giveaways for all the kids.”

There will also be prizes available for teams who raise the most money.