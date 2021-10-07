Freeman opens expanded sleep center in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Four state residents who have problems sleeping, now have more options for help.

Freeman Health System hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony today for its expanded sleep center. It’s located at 32nd Street and Indiana, and is now bigger.

The center has two additional sleep study beds and office space for sleep medicine specialist, Dr. Jason Maxfield.

“We increased our capacity so we could meet the need that is out there. We didn’t want people to have to wait to get in to do a sleep study. So this really enables us to treat people very quickly,” said Paula Baker, Freeman Pres. & CEO.

The center has also implemented upgraded software for better results during sleep studies — including more accurate readings.