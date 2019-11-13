Freeman Neosho launches Worksteps program

NEOSHO, Mo. — A local rehabilitation office is beginning to work with Neosho businesses to reduce workplace injuries.

Today, Freeman Health System employees and Neosho business owners joined together for a ribbon cutting at the Freeman Neosho Rehabilitation Center to celebrate Worksteps — a program that helps industry employers reduce employee injuries.

Worksteps provides businesses the tools they need to reduce workers compensation claims and create a safer workplace.

If an employee is injured, they will be able to go to the Freeman Neosho center and do physical therapy tasks.

These tasks match a prospective workers’ physical abilities with the physical demands of the job.

“We can kind of get some baselines for things and prevent some injures before they even happen so that really is important for our people, our employers and employees,” said Ryan Collier of Freeman Health System.

Collier says the development of the Worksteps program in Neosho took almost one year.