Freeman Neosho gains first bilingual doctor

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local hospital gains its first bilingual doctor to help address the Hispanic community’s medical needs.

Dr. Silver Sisneros, Freeman Health System, said, “I understand that here in Neosho there is a high population of Hispanic speaking patients.”

Doctor Silver Sisneros is bilingual in Spanish and English.

He joined Freeman Health System as a member of the Freeman Neosho Physicians Group Team.

“I bring my expertise in try to bring all the different cultures together so that I can help them.”

He is trained in osteopathic medicine and will offer primary care services.

“I understand that diabetes is prevalent in the Hispanic community, obesity is prevalent and without a similar approach to how they approach medications at home, there can be a lot of mis-knowledge there.”

Medical assistants say they see an average of 20 Hispanic patients per day.

Shelly Brown, Medical Assistant, said, “There’s such a large population, we need to be able to service them effectively, efficiently and make them feel comfortable and that they are getting their best care.”

They do not have an interpreter on campus in Neosho.

In the past, employees would have to use a computer or telephone to translate information.

“It’s difficult. You seem to get not a complete translation correctly and so patients would continually have to re-ask questions.”

Freeman Health System hopes to give everyone their best care and to serve those who aren’t able to speak English well.

“They know they have someone they can coming in to see who they can speak too and understand what they are asking and they can understand the doctor talking back to them and explaining their care.”

“I try to bring the knowledge that I’ve learned from my family and trying to be open and honest with my patients,” said Sisneros.