Freeman names 7-year-old twins as Grand Marshals for this year’s Joplin Christmas Parade

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System has announced the grand marshals for this year’s Joplin Christmas Parade.

It’s twin brothers — Isaac and Easton Howard. The 7-year-olds from Joplin were recently named “National Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Champions.”

Freeman, of course, is one of the country’s 125 “CMN” hospitals. The Howard brothers have received numerous life-changing services from the Health System since they were born.

“It’s just a huge honor to be able to do this and to have this role be given to them so it’s really exciting,” said Laurea Howard, Mother.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of twinkles in their eye as they drive down the main street waving at all the patrons going by, it really will be just a microcosm of what we cherish about this holiday,” said Ryan Melton, Freeman Interim Executive Director of Development.

This year’s Joplin Christmas Parade is two weeks from tomorrow — Tuesday, December 7th.