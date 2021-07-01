Skin cancer is common, here are some ways to prevent getting it

JOPLIN, MO – Skin Cancer is the most common cancer both in the U.S. and around the world.

One in five Americans will get it by the age of 70.

“There’s, there’s three big factors to help with preventing skin cancer, the first thing and probably the most important is, behavior modification.” Says Dr. Ahmed Badawi, Dermatologist.

That includes avoid peak hours for sun exposure and avoiding indoor tanning beds.

“The the second thing would be wearing sun protective clothing so a broad brimmed hat, Long Sleeve sweatshirts. And then the third factor would be using sunscreen. The sunscreen that I recommend are usually physical blockers, or also called mineral sunscreen they contain zinc oxide or titanium dioxide.” Says Dr. Badawi.

And when you look at the sun protection factor, or SPF, look for 30 or higher.

You should generally apply sunscreen 15 minutes before sun exposure and reapply every two hours if you’re in the water or sweating heavily.

You can still get a tan or even a burn, but should probably seek help if it’s very painful or isn’t healing appropriately.

“From a skin cancer standpoint in the burn is a bad burn the damage has already been done.” Says Dr. Badawi.