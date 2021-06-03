It’s important to get your cardiovascular system checked on here and there, it makes an impact on your health

JOPLIN, MO – Issues with your cardiovascular system can have a significant impact on your health.

So you may want to consider testing to identify problems before they happen.

“My cardiologist recommended that he thought there might be a slight blockage in the right carotid.” Says Larry Yarring.

So Larry Yarring is getting checked out, thanks to the Freeman Screen Team.

“It’s definitely worth 15 minutes of your life to you know to not have a stroke or a heart attack or something you could be caught easily like this.” Says Yarring.

Larry is getting a few tests today. A Peripheral Artery Disease Screening, or PAD, is a common option.

“What that tests for is the blood flow that’s through your peripheral arteries in your body. And so what we’re doing is we’re checking the different blood pressures and your extremities and calculating those to see how the blood flow is going to see if there might be any risk of any narrowing of the arteries, which then can cause cardiovascular disease or maybe even a stroke.” Says Shelby Allen, Freeman Prev. & Wellness Coor.

The Screen Team also can check for issues with the carotid artery.

“A Doppler screen which will check the carotid for those for that blood flow.” Says Allen.

It’s a good idea to consult your family doctor to choose the best tests, especially if you have any risk factors like smoking.

“Physicians always recommend to get a baseline and so we recommend this screening for anyone over the age of 50.” Says Allen.

