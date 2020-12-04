Freeman Medical Focus – Medical Residents

JOPLIN, Mo. — Expanded operations for one of Freeman’s clinics means more opportunities for medical residents to train… And more access to health care for patients.

Action 12’s Gretchen Bolander reports in this edition of Freeman Medical Focus:

“It really helps a lot because we go through all types of rotations in patient and out patient.” Dr. Shazia Naseem, Resident

And Freeman Resident Dr. Shazia Nassem says they are very different medical approaches – more intensive treatments versus looking at the overall health of a patient.

“Of course we address if they have any acute issues, or sick visit, and them we address all their other issues and try and keep them on track for everything.”

The hours of operation have grown for Freeman’s Academic Internal Medicine Clinic, part of the reason Dr. Ashley Broce is now on the job, working with medical interns.

“Having one provider here working with the residents is helpful so that there’s always somebody available for the residents or if the patients have questions.” Dr. Ashley Broce, Freeman Dir Acad Internal Med. Clinic

She says Joplin generally needed more patient care.

“Needed more availability for providers and the residents they’ve expanded their numbers – so we had more space and availability for the resident to work as well.”

