Freeman Medical Focus — Benefits of Physical Therapy

JOPLIN, Mo. — The ability to stand and sit up is probably something you take for granted. But for some patients, that can be quite painful, if not impossible.

Chris Peterson, Physical Therapist, said, “Hold some pressure for 10 or 20 seconds can soften the muscle.”

A therapy cane, which is just one of the options for Freeman Physical Therapist Chris Peterson when it comes to tackling spinal issues.

“If something is hurting for a long period of time, the sensor in that area can get stuck open. A person can’t filter; it hurts all the time.”

The body’s natural response may be to tighten up to protect the spine.

“You can use something like the therapy cane to train the body – it doesn’t need to hold so hard and force a reflex to get it to relax.”

Peterson adds that each course of therapy is very individual.

“There are people who are too stiff, they don’t have mobility in their hips, in their shoulder or the sections around there. There are people who are deconditioned – their muscles are weak.”

Each case responds to different treatments.

“That’s where an individualized treatment program really matters. Every single person is different.”