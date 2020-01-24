Freeman Medical Focus – Work@Health

JOPLIN, Mo. — You may not think of your job as the place to get healthy, but the CDC is encouraging more and more companies to combine work goals with health.

Tracy Dennis, Yoga Instructor, said, “In my opinion, yoga is the most important of all because it not only physically give you exercise but helps you mentally, emotionally.”

And Tracy Dennis says you don’t have to practice yoga in a studio.

“You could easily put this in your work day, at a break time, at your desk, there’s a few stretches.”

And that’s the concept behind the program Work@Health.

The CDC is hoping to inspire more employers to incorporate more wellness at work.

Kris Drake, RN, Wellness Coordinator, said, “We spend so much time at work that if we can have an opportunity to get our exercise in or eat healthy while we’re at work, then that makes really good sense. and then when you’re done at the end of the day you already have some of that out of the way and it also helps for things like productivity – we’re safer if we’re healthier and able to move better.”

The key is to find the right fit for your workplace.

“You want to make sure you survey your employees to find out what they really want because you can develop a lot of programs but if it’s not something they’re interested in or participate in then you’re spending a lot of time spinning your wheels.”

Freeman will host a Work@Health training on February 20th and 21st at the Freeman Business Center.

You can register by following the link below.

www.stlbhc.org/event/Work_At_Health_Joplin