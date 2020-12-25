Freeman Medical Focus — Vitamins and aging

JOPLIN, Mo. — You’ve probably heard a lot about the importance of getting your vitamins. But what you need and what you get can change as you get older.

Dr. Henry Petry, D.O., Freeman Geriatric Medicine, said, “We don’t absorb a lot of it as we get older sometimes – our intestinal system number one. Number two probably would be we change our appetite and we don’t eat as much of the things we should be eating.”

That includes getting enough calcium for our bones or protein.

“Another one is vitamin D3 – vitamin D3 normally should be around 800 units per day.”

Dr. Henry Petry adds some patients are pushing that much higher – 5,000 units – in the hopes of preventing covid-19. Vitamin deficiencies can from from appetite loss.

“Sometimes we get too picky about the food that we do eat. and we only eat the things that we like in particular a lot of sweets and sweets are not too good for your brain, can cause clouding sometimes.”

He suggests complex carbohydrates like whole grain bread, golden potatoes, sweet potatoes, brown rice, and whole grain pasta.

“Beans are what I often say are God’s perfect food because it has a lot of complex carbs, has fat and also has protein.”

Eggs are another good choice for protein, along with cheese, yogurt, and peanut butter.