Freeman Medical Focus – Toy Safety

JOPLIN, Mo. — The consumer product safety commission estimates there were 251,000 toy related injuries in 2017.

So before you fill that Christmas list, you may want to take a closer look at what you’re buying for your child.

Beth Garrett, Pediatrician, said, “So a list was put out by a watch group called Watch – the top ten worst toys. And looking through that you can see that they’re looking at things that can hurt your child, things that may cause your child to get in trouble with other kids.”

Dr. Beth Garrett says it’s important to factor your child’s age and developmental level when considering a new toy.

“When parents are out buying toys, use common sense – is the toy larger than the child’s mouth if the child is teething or putting toys in their mouth. Is the toy fall outside the age range recommendation – pay attention to that. is the toy made well? Is it coming apart at the seams?”

Also look for beads or small parts that could come off and pose a choking hazard.

“Magnets – everybody loves those magnet toys that go on the fridge. Those magnets can come off and the child can ingest those and the child can get very sick.”

Toys with button batteries can also pose a risk to younger kids who might swallow them.

You can search for specific recalls online.

The Freeman Medical Focus was sponsored by Freeman Health System.