Freeman Medical Focus — Tick Bites

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’ve been spending time in the great outdoors, there’s a risk of tick bites and the illnesses that can come with them.

Fallon Anawalt, Bitten by Tick, said, “I grew up eating red meat – my dad is a beef farmer.”

But a bite from a tick changed Fallon Anawalt’s diet.

“One day I just ate something and I got really sick. I got sick to my stomach and then I thought maybe it’s just a fluke thing, you know. And it kept happening to me.”

Anawalt started logging everything she ate – and found out red meat was triggering the issue.

It’s a food sensitivity that comes from a Lone Star tick and it means read meat is off her diet.

“I wear bug spray all the time – we have the foggers we put out. If we’re going to be outside, I do get a bit nervous.”

Tick bites can lead to a range of serious health issues.

Dr. Uwe Schmidt, Freeman, said, “People develop high fever, they get very sick – fatigue, muscle aches, joint pain – if you do liver work, they have elevated enzymes.”

It could be a Lone Star tick, or Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

Erlichiosis or Lyme disease.

If you’ve been outside, you should make it a habit to check for ticks.

The longer they’re embedded, the bigger the risk for issues.

“For Lyme disease they say you have to have them for at least two days – you know with erlichiosisthe time may be much shorter than that but if you get them off the same day, then definitely there’s very little chance you would become infected.”

“In general I would say never take your health for granted because you never know what can happen to you. Tick bites can be very serious,” said Anawalt.