Freeman Medical Focus — Thyroid Cancer

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tens of thousands of Americans will be diagnosed with thyroid cancer this year – but most will survive.

Stephanie Cook, Thyroid Patient, said, “Weight gain, hair loss, fatigue, just not feeling good at all

Just a few of the symptoms that led to a diagnosis of thyroid issues for Stephanie Cook. Her case isn’t cancer – but for many thyroid patients it does mean daily medication.

“Not having the thyroid might mean they have to be on thyroid hormone replacement and take that every single day. if you don’t take the medicine you don’t feel good at all.”

Problems start happening when the thyroid is under-performing or overactive.

Dr. Scott McClintick, Freeman ENT, said, “Hyperthyroidism would be things like heat intolerance, heart palpitations weight loss, um low thyroid function would be associated with weight gain, fatigue cold intolerance.”

Nodules can be a sign there’s trouble. A patient will likely get a CT scan or MRI to check it out.

“The most common presenting sign of thyroid cancer is a painless thyroid nodule 46 common in women and especially as we get older.”

If thyroid cancer is the diagnosis, treatment has a high success rate, especially when caught early.

“It can spread to lymph nodes and elsewhere in body.”