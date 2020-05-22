Freeman Medical Focus – Sports Physicals

JOPLIN, Mo. — While there aren’t any school sports going on right now, it’s a good time to start thinking ahead to next Fall.

Action 12’s Gretchen Bolander has options for school physicals in tonight’s Freeman Medical Focus.

Bailey Feken, 14 Year Old Athlete, said, “I run cross county and track.”

And 14 year old athlete Bailey Feken occasionally gets hurt.

“I’ve tweaked my ankle a few times but nothing like very major.”

Feken is getting a physical, which she says is important for anyone in school sports.

“Having a physical that says you’re healthy, gives you peace of mind.”

That starts with the height, weight, blood pressure and pulse.

But it doesn’t stop there

.

Bill King, Athletic Trainer, Sports Med Physical Coordinator, said, “Things we’re looking for are any orthopedic type injuries that may have occurred within the last year or two any heart conditions, cardiovascular conditions.”

Freeman Health System offers free physicals for 7th to 12th grade students at 16 area schools.

But Nurse Practitioner Tiffany Huffman adds it’s a good idea to go to your family physician for 7th and 8th graders.

Tiffany Huffman, NP, CJ Family Medicine, said, “So that we’re looking at the whole child all of their respiratory system, checking their hearts, making sure their immunizations are up to date.”

The free sports physicals will be held July 27th and 28th.

With Freeman Medical Focus, I’m Gretchen Bolander.

The Freeman Medical Focus was sponsored by Freeman Health System.

Please contact your school’s Athletic Trainer or Athelctic Director for specific details about your school’s schedule.

Physicals are intended for sudents entering grades 9-12 for the 2020-2021 school year.

Students entering grades 7-8 are highly encourced to visit their Peditrician or Primary Care Physician due to annual well-child exams and immunatiozations for this age group.

Schools hosting physicals are as follows:

Missouri: Carl Junction, College Hights, Diamond, East Newton, Joplin, Neosho, Sarcoxie, Seneca, Thomas Jefferson, and Webb City.

Kanasas: Baxter Springs, Columbus, and Riverton.

Colleges: MSSU, Crowder College, and Ozark Christian College.