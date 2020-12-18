Freeman Medical Focus — Shoulder Surgery

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shoulder surgery can be an important step in reducing pain and improving joint function. And how it’s done can make a big impact on your range of motion.

Sheila Carr, Lamar Patient, said, “High school I had ligament repairs and then I’ve had three rotator cuff repairs since.”

And now Sheila Carr can add shoulder replacement to the list, leading to some big improvements in her health.

“I can lift things over my head now without them just dropping – trying to come back down. There’s no pain, there’s no burning. No numbness, tingling.”

Freeman Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Todd Twiss uses Exactech GPS system – a unique surgical option for Joplin

Dr. Todd Twiss, Orthopedic Surgeon, said, “That allows us to reproducing the most optimal implant position for the patient.”

It essentially gives the surgeon a roadmap based on the patient’s anatomy for the best possible location. Sensors mean there’s live real time feedback during the surgery itself.

“And we can get the accuracy of the positions to within 2 degrees of tilt and about 2 mm of placement.”

The goal is to recreate natural movement as closely as possible, which can be tricky.

“The better that the implant more predictably we can predict pain relief, functional improvement and long term survivorship of the implant.”