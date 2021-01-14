Freeman Medical Focus — Robotic Surgery

JOPLIN, Mo. — Minimally invasive surgery is an ongoing trend to help reduce pain and complications while shortening recovery time. And robotic surgery takes that to the next level.

Dr. Craig Chandler, DO, ObGyn: “The robot doesn’t do anything without me moving it but it allows me to be more precise than a laparoscope would be.”

Dr. Craig Chandler is using the Freeman DaVinci Xi robot, which can be a tool for urological, gynecological, thoracic and general surgery.

“You can get into very small spaces that you couldn’t get into with your hand because the instrument is smaller than your fingers.”

He and Dr. Jessica Windschitl use the robot for hysterectomies. Dr. David Anderson uses robotics for prostate cancer, cutting down a long list of negative impacts.

Dr. David Anderson, Urologist: “When the robot comes into the picture – all of that changes. So instead of those days or weeks of recovery – it’s more like hours and days. Most of my patients are out of the hospital in a day. They’re back to normal activity in two to three weeks. So back to normal, normal being urinary control and some of those kind of things in six weeks. So the advantages are numerous in exponentially getting patients back to work, back to health, back to life faster and easier and better than they could before.”

He’s used robotic procedures in more than a thousand cases.

“It has the ability to uh see in 10 power magnification so I can see it at higher depths than the naked eye, I can move the instruments in different ways than I could and it’s much more accurate so um the ability to take an instrument that’s as big as my hand and shrink it down into something that’s about a centimeter and have that do the dissection is much much more precise and more accurate. This is still a cancer operation which can be incredibly scary to patients. On top of that, you need to maintain functionality. So, patients need to be able to maintain their urinary control and maintain their erectile function, and this robot allows both of those to be done so much better. So patients – they’re in and out of the hospital faster. That’s great. The short term outcomes are better. But the long term ramifications of doing robotics are vastly better over an open setting. Patients can maintain their functionality and get back to work and back to life.”

Dr. Anderson calls the robot a state-of-the-art advancement.

“So we’re excited to be a part of that, excited to be able to treat prostrate cancer in a new way in the Freeman area. So this allows me to step into this world in a daily basis and provide a solution for these patients that can get them back to their normal lives, faster and better than they thought they were going to be able to.”