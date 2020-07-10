Freeman Medical Focus — Oxygen Supply

JOPLIN, Mo. — Oxygen tanks are a fact of life for many patients – but keeping up with the supply can be a burden.

Shari McPherson, Galena, said, “It’s getting harder as I get older.”

Shari McPherson’s husband relies on tanks and tanks of oxygen to manage his COPD.

“The last order was 9 of the smaller tank and three of the larger ones.”

She’s thankful for the delivery service that means she’s not in charge of getting new oxygen.

“I don’t have to travel to Joplin and pick them up.”

Chris Walker with Freeman Health System says those deliveries are a crucial service for many patients.

Chris Walker, Durable Med Equipment Services, said, “There’s lot of people in the community that can’t get out of their homes for whatever reason. It could be health issues, it could be transportation.”

It’s free in many cases, or a small fee in others.

“Oxygen, wheelchairs, hospital beds, that have free delivery with it – there’s other items, smaller items like bath safety equipment, grab bars that we can deliver for a nominal fee.”

For some patients, it can even involve drop shipping, where items are shipped directly to their home.