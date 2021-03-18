Freeman Medical Focus — Nutrition advice for babies

JOPLIN, Mo. — Federal guidelines have some new nutrition advice for babies – and also reinforces what pediatricians have already been saying.

Dr. Beth Garrett, Pediatrician, said, “I think what’s new is that they’re covering a lifespan and they’re including children including infants in the guidelines.”

And one priority from the U.S. Ag Department and the Department of Health and Human Services is that babies and children shouldn’t have any added sugar in their diet.

“Sugar is in everything. we may think we’re giving our baby, yogurt , baby yogurt, that actually has sugar in it and so sugar can be in a lot of foods we think are healthy.”

Dr. Beth Garrett recommends reading nutrition labels closely.

“High fructose corn syrup I think is the big one that we need to look for. But if you’re not sure – look at the grams of sugar in that and look at the ingredients. If that’s not fruit, then you want to think that’s added sugar.”

The guidelines also stress breastfeeding alone for babies through six months, and only using formula if breast milk isn’t an option. Start other foods at six months and cow’s milk at one year.

“But like peanut butter, eggs, yogurt, and cheese, we want to introduce those foods earlier on so that we train the immune system not to be allergic.”