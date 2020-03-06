Freeman Medical Focus – National Kidney Month

JOPLIN, Mo. — March is National Kidney Month, a chance to highlight the diagnosis and treatment of kidney disease.

Efrain Luevano, Dialysis Patient: “Lupus shut down my kidneys and led me to this.”

23 year old Efrain Luevano has to get dialysis three times weeks.

Efrain Luevano, Dialysis Patient: “Definitely a life saving thing.”

Luevano is just one of the tens of millions of American patients with kidney disease, a potentially fatal diagnosis.

Dr. Rama Challapalli, Nephrologist: “The function keeps going down slowly to the point the kidneys are not able to do the work on their own – that’s when you start having symptoms from kidney failure which can be swelling with fluid, lack of energy, you become anemic, that is low blood counts and you have poor nutrition. And when that happens, that is when people need either dialysis or transplant.”

Local kidney patients will be getting some extra support through the March O’ The Kidney, a fundraiser that helps to cover some of the costs associated with their condition.

Dr. Rama Challapalli, Nephrologist: “Dialysis patients need to travel to transplant centers which are a couple of hours away from us and this fund helps raise, helps with transport and things like that.”

The fundraiser will be held Saturday, March 14th at 8:00 a.m. at Northpark Mall.

