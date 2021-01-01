Freeman Medical Focus — Losing your sense of taste and smell

JOPLIN, Mo. — Losing your sense of smell or taste can be a symptom of covid-19, but there are other health issues that can lead to a similar loss.

Dr. Nathan Box, ENT Allergist, said, “There have always been multiple ways that people can lose their taste and smell.”

Dr. Nathan Box says nasal congestion is number one.

“Can be found with any upper respiratory illness or cold or seasonal, or perennial allergies.”

It has to do with the location of your smell receptors.

“Our smell receptors are in the top of our nose. So if you can imagine any type of congestion that’s in the nose especially in the front towards the top – well, that’s going to block off those receptors. Then what happens is about 70% of our taste is actually from our smell.”

So a loss of smell will likely reduce a patient’s ability to taste. Medication, like some antibiotics, can also cause sensory loss.

“Especially people that are on cancer medications like chemotherapeutics, they have a very drying effect especially to the mouth, the mucosa inside the mouth and so that can alter our taste.”

Even Alzheimer’s disease and dementia can lead to loss through neural degeneration, making those senses difficult to recover. But many other cases like covid loss will see taste and smell recover, a process that can take several weeks.