Freeman Medical Focus: Hospital Choice

“It’s affirmation for our medical staff board, nursing staff, all clinical staff because of the job they do every day that maybe gets taken for granted,” explained Freeman CFO Steve Graddy. “It’s a good independent affirmation of the fact we’re providing world class care here at Freeman.”

They point out it gives patients a strong choice when it comes to healthcare.

“For our patients, they don’t have to travel to New York or Dallas or somewhere to receive great tertiary care – they can receive it right here at Freeman,” Graddy added.

Administrators point out there are a wide range of factors taken into consideration for the award.

“Looking at our quality, looking at our outcomes, our risk adjustment, mortalities, and ranking us as the number one hospital in the region for overall care,” said Graddy.

And they believe the award only highlights local options for patients who need cancer treatment and other life saving measures.

“Minimally invasive heart valve replacements–those are things that aren’t generally done at hospitals our size. Our medical staff wants to be on that cutting edge of procedures so our patients don’t have to travel for thier care,” Graddy explained.

