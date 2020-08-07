Freeman Medical Focus — Hip Replacement

JOPLIN, Mo. — Hip replacement surgery isn’t a decision to be taken lightly – but a newer approach to the treatment can mean less pain and a better recovery.

Melanie Cooper, Patient, said, “I had my left hip done – um i had an arterial something deficiency where the blood flow does not get to the joint.”

Leading to a total hip replacement for patient Melanie Cooper.

It was an anterior approach – meaning from the front – which is helping to speed her adjustment post surgery.

“A lot quicker recovery and a lot less pain.”

The difference is in how the surgeon gains access to the hip.

Thomas Sanders, Freeman Orthopedic Surgeon, said, “The benefit is that we can approach the hip from the front so we pull the muscles apart instead of cutting them – we can get to the same areas of the hip. That leads to less damage to the muscles of the hip.”

The rest of the procedure is the same as the traditional approach.

“The implants themself are exactly the same – the only difference is how we put them into the hip – from the front or another direction.”

A small difference with big benefits for Melanie Cooper.

“I can already do some things I couldn’t do before surgery. It’s made a big impact, it really has,” said Cooper.