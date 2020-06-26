Freeman Medical Focus — Glucose Monitoring

JOPLIN, Mo. — Patients with diabetes are getting new options for treatment that can mean fewer finger sticks and better overall health.

Meredith Metcalf, Diabetic Patient, said, “I get really hot and shaky. It’s almost like on the inside, you’re burning up.”

Meredith Metcalf has diabetes.

So when her blood sugar is too high or too low, she doesn’t feel so great.

“The rebound is worse. You have a headache, you’re foggy, you’re tired. You’re so fatigued and wore out and your muscles hurt all over.”

But that’s improving now that Metcalf has switched to continuous glucose monitoring.

“If it gets 70 and below, it actually alerts me and says, ‘Hey, it’s low and it gives me time to fix it.”

Meaning she feels better more of the time with fewer finger sticks.

An algorithm works with a closed loop insulin pump system to maintain the right balance.

Susan Pittman, Diabetes Ed. Coordinator, said, “So as the patient’s blood sugar changes, that algorithm can change how much insulin that person’s getting.”

It can even predict trends in blood sugar levels, adjusting dosage preemptively.

The continuous glucose monitoring can be an option for Type 1 diabetes, but it doesn’t stop there.

“Recently we’re seeing insurance being more open to coverage for the continuous glucose monitors for those patients.”