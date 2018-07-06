Freeman Medical Focus: Eat Fresh

JOPLIN, Mo. - "Farmers markets are a great place to buy local produce, local produce lets you eat more locally and support the local economy. It also has better flavor because those fruits and vegetables were picked at the point of ripeness," says Freeman Registered Dietitian Whitney Kitchell.

While you may have a favorite like tomatoes or cucumbers, it's important to branch out.

"Remember that there's no one fruit or vegetable that contains all of the vitamins and minerals you need. so you need to eat a variety every day. A good way to remember to do that is eating the rainbow, you can also fill half your plate with fruits and vegetables," Kitchell says.

So choosing a tomato means getting a boost of lycopene. More oranges means more Vitamin C.

"When you choose a variety of colors in your fruits and vegetables, you do get different vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Dark green things contain more potassium and Vitamin C, white vegetables like onions have antioxidants called endols," Kitchell.