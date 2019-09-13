Freeman Medical Focus: Disaster Preparedness

“Thinking about it would be the first step — you want to personalize it,” explained John Blake with Ozark Center. “Something that may be valuable to me may not be valuable to you in that kit.”

In other words, knowing what you to do if there’s a disaster. Local risks run year-round – think flooding or drought in the summer or fall.

“We can have winter storms that include power outages, ice damage, heavy snow. In spring we can have tornadoes, straight line winds, hail,” added Debbie Fitzgerald with Ozark Center.

“Ready In 3” recommends developing a plan with goals like how to react and where to meet if your family is separated.

“The second step is that you’re going to have a kit,” Fitzgerald continued. “If you’re at work or home, you’ll be able to make it for those first golden hours after the disaster when there may not be good communication and power.”

That can be anything from food and water, to a weather radio and batteries.

“Three: continue to listen information from state officials such as SEMA, local news or law enforcement to tell you when it’s safe to get out and navigate,” Fitzgerald explained.

