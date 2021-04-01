Freeman Medical Focus — Deep Vein Thrombosis

JOPLIN, Mo. — Deep vein thrombosis is a serious diagnosis – involving blood clots stuck in a patient’s vein, but treatment has improved in recent years.

Rainer Scholz, Patient, said, “On my feet all day from seven to eight at night every day. Working and raising cattle. That keeps you on your feet.”

Not always an easy schedule for Rainer Scholz. He has had several blood clots in recent years, a condition that can be quite painful known as deep vein thrombosis.

“I’m right now on blood thinner, Eliquis.”

Rainer isn’t sure how his condition developed, but there are a few causes that commonly lead to the diagnosis.

Dr. Joseph Newman, Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center, said, “Injury to the lining of the vein, stasis, meaning lack of flow, and hypercoagubility meaning much easier to form a clot.”

It couldalso be a genetic condition or related to cancer. Treatment has improved greatly in recent years, including medications considered factor 10A inhibitors. It means deep vein thrombosis can be handled on an outpatient basis.

“You start a dosage and you’re covered from day one. It’s really kind of changed the whole paradym if you will.”

But the prescription comes with risks, like a brain bleed, internal bleeding in other parts of the body and ulcers. And the patient has to be vigilant about taking the medication regularly.

“So if you miss a dose, you’re not covered, as the old Cumadin if you missed a dose it slowly dropped. With these you miss that dose you’re not covered. There are plusses and minuses but the pluses outweigh the minuses.”