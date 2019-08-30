Freeman Medical Focus: Cochlear Implants

“People get cochlear implants when they are unable to hear with best aided conditions, so they have hearing aids but the hearing aids aren’t working well for them.,” explained Freeman ENT Hallie Baker. “These are the people that qualify for cochlear implants, and they’re the only thing that will work in that situation for hearing restoration.”

A cochlear implant is a small electronic device that’s placed inside the ear.

“We see a lot of patients with hearing loss and some of them qualify for cochlear implants,” Baker continued. “We have done a lot of cochlear implants over the years on many different people–infact, since the 1980s.”

It can be an option for a wide range of patients, from pediatric through their 90s.

“So some people, they can hear out of their ear, but they can’t understand. So it’d be like turning up the volume on a tv with white noise. You can hear the white noise louder, but you can’t understand words being said and those are the people who really benefit from a cochlear implant,” said Baker.

