Freeman Medical Focus – Cancer Survivors

JOPLIN, Mo. — June is National Cancer Survivor Month.

And one cancer survivor at Freeman Health System says a big part of her defeat of cancer was her attitude.

We have her story in this week’s Freeman Medical Focus.

Crystal Jones, Cancer Survivor, said, “When I woke up and both doctors were standing there the next morning, and told me. And I said, ‘OK, what’s our next step.'”

That was the attitude of Crystal Jones, who’s ovarian and kidney cancer was discovered during surgery to remove a cyst.

“There’s no sense in crying about it. I had it. I had just turned fifty and I wanted to do whatever was right.”

After recovering from her surgery, Crystal came back to Freeman Health System under the care of Doctor Anisa Hassan for her chemotherapy.

After nine rounds of chemo and many follow up appointments, Crystal is now a twenty year cancer survivor.

Dr. Anisa Hassan, Freeman Hemotology/Oncology, said, “It’s no longer a death sentence. People need to have hope that they have treatment for a lot of cancers.”

“Do what your doctor tells you to and go with your treatments. You’ve got to be a good believer and just know that it’s right,” said Jones.

