Freeman Medical Focus – Breastfeeding

JOPLIN, Mo. — For breastfeeding moms, timing feedings just right can be tough so the refrigerator can help ease the schedule.

Action 12’s Gretchen Bolander takes a look at the dos and don’ts in tonight’s Freeman Medical Focus.

Lorie Peterman, Lactation Consultant, said, “That’s why we’re here, we’re here to help get babies started.

That starts with how you store your pumped breast milk.

Dr. Laura Henness, Pediatrician, said, “Ideally breast milk is best stored in glass containers – but it’s not exactly user friendly to store in glass containers.”

Freeman Pediatrician Dr. Laura Henness says plastic is fine, although it’s better to use containers marked BPA free.

“Pumped breast milk that’s fairly fresh 146 is going to be the best thing to use. You can save it for I believe four hours after it’s pumped at room temperature – the next step is refrigerated breast milk. And the next step is frozen breast milk.”

She says warming stored breast milk is best done slowly in lukewarm water, and especially to avoid using the microwave.

“That’s the key because the microwave does lots of things. First of all it breaks down plastics a little bit so you’ve got those chemicals that are leaching into the milk. Second of all it creates hot spots in the milk which is dangerous. You can shake it which you don’t want to do with breast milk anyway.”

Henness says it’s better to gently swirl the milk to avoid breaking down proteins.

The Freeman Medical Focus was sponsored by Freeman Health System.