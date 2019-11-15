Freeman Medical Focus – Botox and migraines

JOPLIN, Mo. — Getting a few dozen shots may sound like something to avoid at the doctor’s office.

But for patients with migraines, Freeman Neuologist Dr. Gulshan Uppal says it can be the best treatment.

“We use Botox for migraine treatment patients who have chronic migraine. Chronic migraine means we have more than 15 days of headaches and they last for four or more hours and typically migraine patients have some sort of nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light and sound,” said Dr. Uppal.

Botox was approved as a treatment in 2010.

“And it’s done on the forehead, sides here, back and the neck – very small injections and we do it every three months. It’s a very effective treatment for the chronic migraines.”

It’s still not entirely clear what causes migraines.

“A lot of people suffer from migraines, almost 15 percent of Americans suffer from migraines. It’s mostly, more women than men and the age group of 30 – 40 is the highest incidence of migraines.”

