Freeman Medical Focus – Biotin

When you have blood drawn for a medical test, you expect to find out if something’s wrong.

But too much of a certain vitamin could lead to a false report.



Karen Watts, Director of Lab Services, said “So there’s a lot of different disease states that we can learn from taking a patient’s specimen. Uh we can look at their cholesterol, glucose values, looking for diabetes or any other health consideration.”

“Biotin in vitamin B a water soluble vitamin. And it’s found in some of the foods we eat naturally and it’s used to, our body uses biotin to break down carbohydrates, fats, and proteins in the foods we eat and turns it into energy.”

It’s found in multi-vitamins, prenatal vitamins, and supplements to grow hair and nail.

And it’s used in lab tests.

“Manufacturers use biotin in some of the tests we run because of its nature to bind to certain proteins that can then be measured to basically determine health conditions. So it’s that interference – a high dose of biotin – that interferes with some of those lab tests.”

Mega doses like 5,000 to 10,000 micrograms can falsely increase or decrease your numbers.

“So it’s a good idea before you have your blood drawn, stop taking biotin for 72 hours before you have your labs drawn.”

