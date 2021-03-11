Freeman Medical Focus — Advancements in cancer treatment

JOPLIN, Mo. — The American Cancer Society estimates that nearly 1.9 million patients will be diagnosed with cancer this year and that more than 600,000 will die from cancer. But the numbers are trending down.

Dr. Matthew D. Miller, Hematology, Oncology, said, “Some people are living far longer than before, with a much better quality of life.”

Some good news from the 2021 Cancer Facts and Figures Report. Dr. Matthew Miller points to improvements across the board.

“That’s kind of a culmination of years and decades of advancements. And that includes some screening advancements, but mostly treatment advancements – improved therapeutics, less toxicity. People are not dying from toxic side effects as they were in years and decades past.”

Even a deadly diagnosis like lung cancer is seeing improvement.

“You can’t get numbers like that without it being many things. And in lung cancer there is less smoking now than there has been – that’s one thing. Screening has been introduced in the last several years that’s lead to more early diagnosis which is the key.”

And the survival rate is better for prostate cancer, colon cancer, breast cancer, often the result of more knowledge and custom treatments.

“Can’t name a cancer without new treatments.”