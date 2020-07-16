Freeman hosts Safe Sitter Class

JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s a lot more to watching someone else’s child or children than just watching TV with them.

Making sure they know what to do if something goes terribly wrong is the one of the purposes for the annual Freeman Safe Sitter Class.

The program is for girls and boys that have completed at least the fifth grade.

Sarah Eidson R.N., Freeman Screen Team Member, said, “Behavior management with children, we teach how to care for infants all the way through school age, the different ways those kids may react or respond in different situations but we also teach them about safety for themselves as a sitter, and you know things to look for and signals to give their parents if they need to get help from their parents, we teach them when to call 911.”

Other techniques taught included infant and child choking rescue, drowning prevention and CPR.