Freeman Hosts CBCO Blood Drive

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is working with a local blood center to help raise reserves this Thursday.

A single blood donation can save up to three lives. Many patients depend on blood transfusions, and Freeman Health System uses more than 500 pints of blood each month. Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the sole provider of blood and plasma products to Freeman, as well as more than 35 other hospitals in our area.

In response to the continued need for blood donations, Freeman is hosting another extended blood drive from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Thursday, March 18. Longer hours are designed to accommodate donor schedules.

Donors 17 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds and have not given blood in the past eight weeks are encouraged to participate. Donors receive a t-shirt.

Please eat well and drink plenty of water before your appointment. Masks are required for donors and staff. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided.

To schedule your appointment call 417.227.5006 or you can go to cbco.org/donate-blood. Or schedule by using this link: donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/125060