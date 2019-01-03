Freeman Hospital West celebrates first birth of the year

An area hospital is celebrating its first delivery of the new year.

Little Barrett Peters was born just before 5 pm on January first at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin. He weighed in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces and 20 and a half inches long. His mom Nicole says he was due in December but had other plans.

"So far, despite what he's displaying on camera, so far he's been pretty content and quiet, he doesn't like the lights,” says Nicole Peters, Barrett's Mom.

Barrett's family received a gift basket from the hospital for his timely arrival, but it looks like his older twin brothers will be busy playing with it too.