Freeman Hospital Heart Association awarded top honors

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Freeman Hearts Team has earned two American Heart Association Achievement Awards.

First, the “2021 Mission Lifeline Nstemi Gold Quality Achievement Award”, and the “2021 Mission: Lifeline Stemi Receiving Center Silver Plus Achievement Award”.

Every year, there are over 250,000 people who experience an ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction — the deadliest form of heart attacks.

To prevent death, blood flow needs to be restored as quickly as possible by either opening the blocked vessel mechanically or providing a clot-busting medication.

Freeman Health System won the awards by meeting specific criteria and performance standards for timely and effective treatment of both NSTEMI and STEMI heart attacks.